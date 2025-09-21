Perpetual Ltd Sells 8,620 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. $BNL

Perpetual Ltd reduced its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,620 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BNL. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BNL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Broadstone Net Lease from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Broadstone Net Lease from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Performance

NYSE BNL opened at $18.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.57. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.96 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15.

Broadstone Net Lease Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 223.08%.

About Broadstone Net Lease

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

