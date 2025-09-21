Perpetual Ltd Sells 8,171 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Perpetual Ltd reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,171 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 25,841.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,234,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,382,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195,284 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $1,819,154,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 31.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,646,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,820,000 after buying an additional 3,519,187 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth $581,817,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 147.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,752,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,800,000 after buying an additional 1,641,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AbbVie from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on AbbVie from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AbbVie from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.68.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $8,407,055.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 177,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,178,278.64. The trade was a 19.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total value of $2,639,190.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 58,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,562,611.97. The trade was a 18.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $222.29 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.81 and a 52 week high of $223.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.69 billion, a PE ratio of 105.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $203.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 312.38%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Articles

