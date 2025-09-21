Perpetual Ltd Sells 162 Shares of FedEx Corporation $FDX

Perpetual Ltd cut its holdings in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,918 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in FedEx were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 274.3% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,253 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of FedEx by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 10,700 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 5,840 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Trading Up 2.5%

FDX opened at $232.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.45. FedEx Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $194.29 and a fifty-two week high of $308.53. The company has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.12. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on FDX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $276.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $243.00 price objective (down from $249.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.85.

View Our Latest Report on FDX

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 3,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $855,353.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,176.80. This represents a 31.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Brad Martin sold 2,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total value of $513,235.25. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,160,036.25. The trade was a 19.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,816. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.