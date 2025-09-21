Perpetual Ltd Has $2.17 Million Holdings in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Perpetual Ltd lessened its stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,135 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new position in American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,706,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 23.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 3.5% in the first quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 126.0% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 97,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,215,000 after buying an additional 54,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its stake in American Tower by 13.3% in the first quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 231,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,487,000 after buying an additional 27,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock opened at $193.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.51 billion, a PE ratio of 70.29, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.86. American Tower Corporation has a twelve month low of $172.51 and a twelve month high of $238.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.00.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 12.60%.American Tower’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.460-10.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 247.27%.

In other American Tower news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $149,997.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 23,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,130.25. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.73.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

