Perpetual Ltd Grows Position in DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DASH. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 762.5% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 41,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.82, for a total transaction of $10,295,187.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 914,547 shares in the company, valued at $224,813,943.54. The trade was a 4.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 291,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.19, for a total value of $69,409,280.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 229,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,556,704.93. This trade represents a 55.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,026,048 shares of company stock valued at $251,592,950 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

DASH opened at $265.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $113.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.38 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.53 and a 12 month high of $278.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $250.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.37.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.57%.The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DASH. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DoorDash from $280.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on DoorDash from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Benchmark raised their price target on DoorDash from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on DoorDash from $238.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.76.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

