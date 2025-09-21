Perpetual Ltd Acquires Shares of 23,301 Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 11.6% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 315,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 76.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 28,932 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,289,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,455,000 after purchasing an additional 11,443 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.8% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 423,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,786,000 after purchasing an additional 15,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $73.00 price objective on Monster Beverage and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.19.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $637,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 51,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,402.43. This represents a 16.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

MNST stock opened at $64.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.16 and a 200-day moving average of $60.88. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 12-month low of $45.70 and a 12-month high of $67.13.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 20.54%.The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

