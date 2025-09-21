Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBTGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1155 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a 603.5% increase from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

PBT stock opened at $17.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $827.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.43. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $18.80.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBTGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.11 million for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 89.90% and a return on equity of 9,737.65%.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties, including Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian) and Waddell fields in Crane County, Texas.

