PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Purchased by Vantage Wealth

Vantage Wealth boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 133,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,172 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 4.0% of Vantage Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Vantage Wealth’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $17,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $946,978,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 19,106.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,588,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564,723 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $460,110,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in PepsiCo by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,514,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,034,000 after buying an additional 1,809,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,174,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,268,027,000 after buying an additional 1,802,748 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo stock opened at $141.76 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $177.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The company had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.64%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.60.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

