Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $4,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Matthew A. Jacobson sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.06, for a total value of $421,509.50. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $733,060. The trade was a 36.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.66, for a total transaction of $3,195,130.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $9,612,499.20. This represents a 24.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,039 shares of company stock worth $10,356,566. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE PH opened at $755.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $740.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $672.06. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 12 month low of $488.45 and a 12 month high of $779.77. The company has a market capitalization of $96.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.35.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $735.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $790.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $770.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PH

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.