Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 1,285 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF $PSK

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 1.83% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $14,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,724,000. CNO Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $22,673,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 986,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,955,000 after acquiring an additional 183,181 shares during the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 52.6% in the first quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 275,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,922,000 after acquiring an additional 94,923 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,729,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSK opened at $33.57 on Friday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $30.85 and a 12 month high of $36.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.58 and its 200 day moving average is $32.13.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

