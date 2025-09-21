Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 823.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 153,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,970 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $15,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 35,300.0% during the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7,780.0% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of STIP stock opened at $103.48 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.13 and a 52-week high of $103.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.82.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.