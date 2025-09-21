Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys New Shares in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF $JQUA

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 215,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,958,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 775.0% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 68.5% during the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 516.3% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of JQUA stock opened at $62.93 on Friday. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $49.25 and a one year high of $63.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.92.

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

