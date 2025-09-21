Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 185,687 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF $DUHP

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,972,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185,687 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $70,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 321.0% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 10,998,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,386,204 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 7,048,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,587,000 after acquiring an additional 141,158 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,937,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,910,000 after acquiring an additional 63,348 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,129,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,118,000 after purchasing an additional 667,261 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,872,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,972,000 after purchasing an additional 116,457 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

DUHP stock opened at $37.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.64. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52-week low of $28.68 and a 52-week high of $37.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

