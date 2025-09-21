Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,721 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $16,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 19,297.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,586,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $486,595,000 after buying an additional 2,572,739 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $232,664,000. JP Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18,716.0% in the 1st quarter. JP Wealth Management Inc. now owns 981,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,668,000 after acquiring an additional 976,227 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,629,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,940,883,000 after acquiring an additional 363,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 62.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 935,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,960,000 after acquiring an additional 358,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $202.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.73. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $163.19 and a 52-week high of $204.02.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.