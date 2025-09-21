Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires New Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 861,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,839,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 404.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 105,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 84,262 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 206.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 76,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 51,696 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 234.4% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 441,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after acquiring an additional 309,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Bank now owns 3,955,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 198.5% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 27,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 18,457 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $27.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.80. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

