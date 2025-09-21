Palacios Wealth Management LLC Sells 625 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Palacios Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Palacios Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 226.3% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MO. Barclays increased their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Altria Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group raised Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 price objective on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.88.

Altria Group Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE MO opened at $64.85 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.86 and a 1-year high of $68.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.89 and a 200-day moving average of $60.43. The company has a market cap of $108.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Altria Group had a net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 295.26%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.01%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

