Palacios Wealth Management LLC Has $3.22 Million Stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF $SPYI

Palacios Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF comprises about 2.6% of Palacios Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Palacios Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $470,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 22.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 16,268 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,006,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 53,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the period.

Get NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF alerts:

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS SPYI opened at $52.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.42. NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $41.60 and a 52 week high of $52.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.71.

About NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.