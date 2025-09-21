O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $121.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.17.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $103.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $88.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.56. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $73.33 and a 1 year high of $108.42.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 181.53% and a net margin of 14.15%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.55 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. Analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $500,303.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,876 shares in the company, valued at $284,925.32. This represents a 63.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 88,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $9,073,251.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,674.70. The trade was a 89.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,635 shares of company stock valued at $12,740,916. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

