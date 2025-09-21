Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Trading 9.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Free Report) traded up 9.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.88 and last traded at $1.87. 7,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 5,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

Orbia Advance Stock Up 1.2%

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

About Orbia Advance

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluorinated, polymer, and connectivity sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, agricultural and greenhouse projects, digital farming technologies, and related services; and connectivity solutions, including conduits, cable-in conduit, and other HDPE products and solutions.

