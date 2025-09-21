Open Loot Price Tops $0.0434 on Exchanges (OL)

Open Loot (OL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. Over the last seven days, Open Loot has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One Open Loot token can currently be purchased for about $0.0434 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Open Loot has a market capitalization of $52.10 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of Open Loot was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Open Loot alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115,500.46 or 0.99838950 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113,790.70 or 0.98562614 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $404.30 or 0.00349480 BTC.

About Open Loot

Open Loot’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. The official website for Open Loot is openloot.com. Open Loot’s official Twitter account is @openloot.

Open Loot Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Loot (OL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Open Loot has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 631,731,050.4506 in circulation. The last known price of Open Loot is 0.04244009 USD and is up 1.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $2,105,103.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://openloot.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Loot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Loot should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Loot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Open Loot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Loot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.