Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Buys Shares of 278 Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C $FWONK

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FWONK. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 71.4% during the second quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 1,378.8% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in the second quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 22.3% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.22.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C Stock Performance

NASDAQ FWONK opened at $103.67 on Friday. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C has a twelve month low of $74.34 and a twelve month high of $106.26. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.64 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.47.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C

In related news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $89,979.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,456.20. This represents a 33.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 5,651 shares of company stock valued at $572,250 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C Company Profile

(Free Report)

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWONK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.