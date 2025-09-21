Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Acquires New Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oldfather Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 43,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 542,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,562,000 after acquiring an additional 205,101 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.4%

IWB opened at $364.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $352.23 and a 200 day moving average of $328.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $264.17 and a 52-week high of $365.44. The stock has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

