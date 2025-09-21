OKZOO (AIOT) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $68.24 Million

OKZOO (AIOT) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. One OKZOO token can now be bought for approximately $1.36 or 0.00001180 BTC on major exchanges. OKZOO has a market capitalization of $68.24 million and approximately $6.32 million worth of OKZOO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OKZOO has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OKZOO alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115,503.68 or 0.99874095 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $113,790.70 or 0.98562614 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $404.90 or 0.00350114 BTC.

OKZOO Token Profile

OKZOO’s genesis date was April 24th, 2025. OKZOO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official website for OKZOO is okzoo.app. OKZOO’s official Twitter account is @okzoo_app.

OKZOO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OKZOO (AIOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. OKZOO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 82,516,666 in circulation. The last known price of OKZOO is 1.3924344 USD and is up 1.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $6,523,367.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://okzoo.app/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKZOO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKZOO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKZOO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OKZOO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKZOO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.