ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Shares Down 3.6% – What’s Next?

The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.27 and last traded at $21.04. 64,340 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 584,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.82.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ODP. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ODP from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ODP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $626.35 million, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.74 and its 200 day moving average is $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. ODP had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The ODP Corporation will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODP. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in ODP by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 10,219 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in ODP by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 46,800 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in ODP by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in ODP in the 4th quarter worth about $620,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in ODP by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

