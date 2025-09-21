Oak Asset Management LLC Has $335,000 Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO

Oak Asset Management LLC cut its position in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $9,970,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $1,298,000. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $346,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ATO shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price objective (up from $146.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective (down from $171.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.27.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ATO opened at $162.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.11 and a 200-day moving average of $156.75. Atmos Energy Corporation has a one year low of $135.37 and a one year high of $168.86. The company has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $838.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.97 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 47.80%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

