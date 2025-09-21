Novartis AG $NVS Shares Purchased by Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Novartis by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 54,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after acquiring an additional 25,915 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Novartis by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 10,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NVS opened at $122.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.22. The stock has a market cap of $259.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.63. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $96.06 and a 1-year high of $130.46.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.94 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 41.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Novartis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.33.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

