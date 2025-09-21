NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. $NWE Position Lessened by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $4,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 72.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the second quarter worth $321,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the second quarter worth $230,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 800.0% during the second quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 38.2% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 289,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,738,000 after acquiring an additional 79,992 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down from $57.50) on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.17.

NorthWestern Energy Group Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:NWE opened at $56.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.38 and its 200-day moving average is $55.19. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.43 and a 52-week high of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.52.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 14.81%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. NorthWestern Energy Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.530-3.650 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.93%.

NorthWestern Energy Group Company Profile

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

