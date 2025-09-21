NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Raised to $65.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. DZ Bank lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Sunday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of NIKE to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.04.

NIKE Stock Down 1.7%

NIKE stock opened at $70.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.50. NIKE has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $90.62. The stock has a market cap of $104.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $6,535,902.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 744,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,566,938.84. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. WT Wealth Management purchased a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth about $1,934,000. Troy Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,682,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 18.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 353,004 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,031,000 after purchasing an additional 55,769 shares during the period. American Trust grew its stake in NIKE by 1.3% during the second quarter. American Trust now owns 30,216 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in NIKE by 201.2% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,718 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 7,159 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

