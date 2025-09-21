Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Acquired by Tran Capital Management L.P.

Tran Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 112.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,988 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises approximately 2.0% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $17,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price (up previously from $1,400.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,328.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,153.52, for a total value of $274,537.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,158.67, for a total transaction of $491,276.08. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,625,558.70. This represents a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,348 shares of company stock valued at $109,498,489. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $1,226.97 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $677.88 and a 1-year high of $1,341.15. The stock has a market cap of $521.37 billion, a PE ratio of 52.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,212.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,140.66.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.88 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

