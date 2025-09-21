Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Stock Price Down 5.1% – Time to Sell?

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $55.46 and last traded at $55.79. 642,364 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 900,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NKTR. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.33.

Nektar Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.95.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.13) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $11.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 163.17% and a negative return on equity of 631.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $311,235.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 49,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,777.98. This represents a 11.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 1,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $57,687.92. Following the transaction, the insider owned 17,462 shares in the company, valued at $585,326.24. This represents a 8.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,178 shares of company stock valued at $938,776. Insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nektar Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,301,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after buying an additional 100,645 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 187.3% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 4,974,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after buying an additional 3,242,841 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 401.1% during the first quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 4,610,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 3,690,647 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 336.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 2,807,595 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 14.5% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,007,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 380,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.

Further Reading

