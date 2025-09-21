Neil Harris Blumenthal Sells 500 Shares of Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Stock

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $13,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 32,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,812.16. This trade represents a 1.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Neil Harris Blumenthal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 18th, Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 8,416 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $231,608.32.

On Thursday, September 11th, Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 41,084 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $1,131,042.52.

On Wednesday, August 13th, Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 50,000 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $1,255,500.00.

On Monday, July 21st, Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 49,600 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $1,200,816.00.

On Friday, July 18th, Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 400 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $9,604.00.

Warby Parker Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:WRBY opened at $28.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.43 and a 200-day moving average of $21.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -406.80 and a beta of 2.10. Warby Parker Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $29.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warby Parker

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRBY. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Warby Parker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Warby Parker by 400.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WRBY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Warby Parker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.06.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

