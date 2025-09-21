Neil Harris Blumenthal Sells 500 Shares of Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Stock

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $13,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 32,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,812.16. This trade represents a 1.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Neil Harris Blumenthal also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 18th, Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 8,416 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $231,608.32.
- On Thursday, September 11th, Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 41,084 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $1,131,042.52.
- On Wednesday, August 13th, Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 50,000 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $1,255,500.00.
- On Monday, July 21st, Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 49,600 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $1,200,816.00.
- On Friday, July 18th, Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 400 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $9,604.00.
Warby Parker Trading Up 0.5%
Shares of NYSE:WRBY opened at $28.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.43 and a 200-day moving average of $21.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -406.80 and a beta of 2.10. Warby Parker Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $29.73.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warby Parker
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WRBY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Warby Parker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.06.
About Warby Parker
Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.
