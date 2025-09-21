NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research lowered shares of NatWest Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 374.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NatWest Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in NatWest Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in NatWest Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NatWest Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 1.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NWG opened at $13.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. NatWest Group has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $15.52.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. NatWest Group had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 11.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NatWest Group will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 390.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

