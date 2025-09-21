My Legacy Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

My Legacy Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $140.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.40 and a 200 day moving average of $131.09. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.05 and a fifty-two week high of $142.17.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

