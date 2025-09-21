My Legacy Advisors LLC Takes Position in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VLO. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $2,331,000. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 4,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Valero Energy Stock Performance
NYSE:VLO opened at $162.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Valero Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $165.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.09. The company has a market cap of $50.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.73, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10.
Valero Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 188.33%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on Valero Energy from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wolfe Research cut Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.80.
Valero Energy Company Profile
Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.
