My Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 623 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

My Legacy Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,710,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 289.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 93,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after buying an additional 69,173 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 900,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,765,000 after buying an additional 27,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $59.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $60.51.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

