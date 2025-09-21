My Legacy Advisors LLC Invests $243,000 in Chubb Limited $CB

My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $1,320,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $3,081,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Evercore ISI set a $312.00 price objective on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Hsbc Global Res lowered Chubb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $283.00 target price (down from $335.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. HSBC lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $317.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Chubb to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, Director Michael Corbat bought 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $269.80 per share, with a total value of $114,665.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,010. The trade was a 20.99% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total transaction of $1,599,100.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 91,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,447,670.80. The trade was a 5.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Chubb stock opened at $274.00 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $252.16 and a 12 month high of $306.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.97. The company has a market cap of $109.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.56.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.30. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.08%.The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.38 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

