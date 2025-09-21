My Legacy Advisors LLC Has $332,000 Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. $BBY

My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,505 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BBY. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 3,890.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,023,677 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $75,353,000 after buying an additional 998,021 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 36.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,510,476 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $181,357,000 after buying an additional 671,408 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter valued at about $39,579,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Best Buy by 6.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,968,973 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $512,986,000 after purchasing an additional 408,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BBY. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.59.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 3,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $275,170.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,650.50. This trade represents a 14.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 196,100 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $14,511,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,833 shares of company stock worth $14,941,472. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $72.23 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.99 and a 52-week high of $103.48. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.04.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The technology retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Best Buy had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 47.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Best Buy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.300 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.97%.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

