My Legacy Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. $FNF

My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 14,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.8% in the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 4,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

NYSE FNF opened at $58.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $66.72. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.24). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

