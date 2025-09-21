Moonpig Group’s (MOON) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Moonpig Group (LON:MOON – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 300 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 price target on shares of Moonpig Group in a report on Wednesday. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Moonpig Group in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Moonpig Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 290 to GBX 235 in a research note on Friday, July 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 price target on shares of Moonpig Group in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moonpig Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 300.33.

Shares of Moonpig Group stock opened at GBX 213.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £692.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,668.69 and a beta of 1.24. Moonpig Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 188.40 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 277.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 207.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 221.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,511.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.24.

In related news, insider Andy MacKinnon sold 51,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 215, for a total transaction of £111,797.85. Also, insider Nickyl Raithatha sold 87,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 215, for a total value of £189,092.50. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moonpig Group plc is a leading online greeting card and gifting platform, comprising the Moonpig, Buyagift and Red Letter Days brands in the UK and the Greetz brand in the Netherlands. The Group is the online market leader in cards in both of its core markets and is also the UK market leader in gift experiences.

