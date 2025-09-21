Moody’s Corporation $MCO is Walter Public Investments Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Walter Public Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Moody’s accounts for approximately 4.0% of Walter Public Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Walter Public Investments Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $23,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCO. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the second quarter worth about $201,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Moody’s by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 9,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Moody’s by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.18, for a total value of $1,083,701.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,138.44. The trade was a 27.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 1,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.83, for a total value of $741,365.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,238.38. This represents a 51.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,423 shares of company stock worth $4,812,135 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $525.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Moody’s from $520.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Moody’s from $552.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $509.00 to $534.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $540.71.

Moody’s Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $480.83 on Friday. Moody’s Corporation has a 1 year low of $378.71 and a 1 year high of $531.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $508.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $479.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.17. Moody’s had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 29.18%.The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Moody’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-14.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 31.95%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

