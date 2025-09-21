Moody National Bank Trust Division Takes $237,000 Position in OneStream, Inc. $OS

Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of OneStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OS. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of OneStream during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of OneStream by 10.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneStream by 4,980.0% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of OneStream by 4.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of OneStream by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OS shares. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on OneStream from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on OneStream from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wedbush dropped their target price on OneStream from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of OneStream in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on OneStream from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.94.

OneStream Trading Up 2.1%

OneStream stock opened at $19.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 2.30. OneStream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.69 and a 12 month high of $35.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.43.

OneStream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $147.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.10 million. OneStream had a negative return on equity of 27.54% and a negative net margin of 45.07%.The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. OneStream has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.070-0.150 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.010-0.030 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that OneStream, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CRO Ken Hohenstein sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $747,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 997,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,635,088.78. This represents a 3.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 237,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,945,975. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,943 shares of company stock worth $3,145,635. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

OneStream Profile

OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of an artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. The company was founded by Craig Colby and Thomas Shea on October 15, 2021 and is headquartered in Birmingham, MI.

