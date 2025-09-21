Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 6,223 Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. $ZETA

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,223 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zeta Global during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Zeta Global by 963.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Zeta Global during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Zeta Global by 44.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Zeta Global by 261.1% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZETA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Zeta Global from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Zeta Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Zeta Global from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.14.

Shares of ZETA opened at $21.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.95 and a beta of 1.30. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $38.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

