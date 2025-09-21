Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 423 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. $LUV

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,360 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth about $530,000. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 139,295 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. ACT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth about $477,000. Paladin Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC now owns 17,883 shares of the airline’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 548,423 shares of the airline’s stock worth $17,791,000 after purchasing an additional 23,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LUV. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Southwest Airlines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

LUV opened at $32.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.56. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $23.82 and a 52-week high of $37.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 49.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.41.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The airline reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

Southwest Airlines declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the airline to buy up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Airlines

In related news, Director Sarah Feinberg bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $45,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 14,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,012.29. The trade was a 11.78% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregg A. Saretsky purchased 3,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.03 per share, for a total transaction of $100,450.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 23,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,029.32. This represents a 16.48% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

