Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases 137 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. $EPAM

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 215.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 79.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 397.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $155.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.15 and a 12 month high of $269.00. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.21.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. EPAM Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.960-11.120 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.980-3.060 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Cowen upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $205.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.06.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

