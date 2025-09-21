Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $616,000 Stake in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 26,095.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,909,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,038,000 after buying an additional 1,902,081 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth approximately $333,089,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 30.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,316,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,996 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 26.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,343,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,000,000 after purchasing an additional 709,557 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 738.2% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 759,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,766,000 after buying an additional 668,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Melius Research raised Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.17.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE:WM opened at $216.66 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.69 and a 1 year high of $242.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.76. The stock has a market cap of $87.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 11.36%.The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.96%.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.