Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ Shares Sold by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank lessened its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,017,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,811,000 after buying an additional 13,755,181 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $866,843,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,446,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,964,000 after buying an additional 3,454,174 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,930,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,970,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,549,000 after buying an additional 1,775,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ opened at $63.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.44. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.75.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 9.84%.The company had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Mondelez International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.100 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Mondelez International

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.