Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co of the South increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% during the first quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 1,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Northern Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the first quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 6,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ITW. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $283.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $260.67.

ITW opened at $261.91 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.66 and a fifty-two week high of $279.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $261.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 90.89%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.350-10.550 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.59%.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total transaction of $1,803,074.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 10,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,035.12. The trade was a 39.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

