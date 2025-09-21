Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Has $864,000 Position in PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,159,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,220,259,000 after acquiring an additional 592,152 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,797,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $524,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,518 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,937,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $321,147,000 after purchasing an additional 105,973 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,734,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $298,992,000 after buying an additional 85,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,174,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $237,810,000 after buying an additional 60,301 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.82.

PPG Industries Price Performance

PPG Industries stock opened at $109.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.92 and its 200 day moving average is $110.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.04. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $90.24 and a one year high of $137.24.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. PPG Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.750-8.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 64.40%.

About PPG Industries

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.