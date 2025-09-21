Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Has $627,000 Position in Chemed Corporation $CHE

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chemed by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank lifted its stake in Chemed by 2.3% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 2.7% in the first quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its position in Chemed by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chemed by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHE shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Chemed from $610.00 to $595.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Chemed from $650.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Chemed from $640.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Chemed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.39, for a total transaction of $69,508.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,135.83. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George J. Walsh III bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $417.10 per share, for a total transaction of $83,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,443.30. This represents a 6.02% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $452.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $450.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $526.06. Chemed Corporation has a 52 week low of $408.42 and a 52 week high of $623.60. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.46.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.02 by ($1.75). The company had revenue of $618.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.60 million. Chemed had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 25.83%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.47 EPS. Chemed has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.000-22.300 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chemed Corporation will post 21.43 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 12.34%.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

