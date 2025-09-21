Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc $HSBC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Point Inc. boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 6,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 4.4% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in HSBC by 20.7% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HSBC by 3.5% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Price Performance

Shares of HSBC opened at $69.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $242.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.65. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $43.81 and a 52-week high of $69.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.92.

HSBC Dividend Announcement

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.33. HSBC had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 13.48%.The company had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.64 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSBC has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded HSBC from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

